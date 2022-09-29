Jurassic Quest is bringing dino-filled fun to Eau Claire
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jurassic Quest is North America’s largest and most time-expansive dinosaur exhibit and it’s making a stop in Eau Claire.
September 30th through October 2nd at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, Jurassic Quest features 165 million years’ worth of dinosaur history.
In addition to life-like dinos, there will also be kids’ rides, a fossil dig, a scavenger hunt, and more.
To learn more about Jurassic Quest and for ticket information, click here.
Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.