Jurassic Quest is bringing dino-filled fun to Eau Claire

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jurassic Quest is North America’s largest and most time-expansive dinosaur exhibit and it’s making a stop in Eau Claire.

September 30th through October 2nd at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, Jurassic Quest features 165 million years’ worth of dinosaur history.

In addition to life-like dinos, there will also be kids’ rides, a fossil dig, a scavenger hunt, and more.

To learn more about Jurassic Quest and for ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sept. 28, 2022 court records show the charges were amended to a misdemeanor. Johnson entered a...
Plea entered for woman charged with stealing money from Chippewa Falls youth basketball organization
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Deerfield Road and Mischler Road
Action on proposed housing development in Eau Claire County postponed
Marshfield Police release photo of suspect in furniture theft scheme
1 of 2 people identified in Marshfield business scam arrested
What was supposed to be an exciting first day at daycare for 3-year-old Emerhys Guthrie was a...
Good Samaritan steps in after 3-year-old walks out of daycare

Latest News

Kobussen Buses, a partner of the DeForest Area School District, is hiring amid a bus driver...
No busing in Oshkosh Area School District after catalytic converter thieves strike again
The men are suspects in several burglaries in Eau Claire and Menomonie, according to the Dunn...
2 men arrested, 1 man at large after early morning chase in Dunn County
Jurassic Quest 2
Jurassic Quest 2
Former Milwaukee reporter Tony Atkins, who now works in Orlando, saves a nurse trapped in...
Former Milwaukee reporter saves nurse trapped by Hurricane Ian floods