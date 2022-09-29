La Crosse man killed in Sept. 11 crash on Highway 53

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - The name of the victim of a fatal crash on Sept. 11 in La Crosse County is released.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said Thursday that 33-year-old Kee Yang of La Crosse, the only person in the vehicle he was driving, died after his vehicle went into the median on southbound Highway 53 near Holmen and struck the cable barriers, flipping over them.

Yang was ejected from the vehicle and was found dead at the scene. According to a release from the State Patrol, he was not wearing a seatbelt.

On Sept. 10, the Holmen Police Department said that the crash happened north of Highway 53′s interchange with Highway 35 at 4:11 p.m. on Sept. 11. First responders found Yang dead at the scene.

The Wisconsin State Patrol investigated the crash. Assisting the State Patrol and Holmen Police Department at the crash scene were the Holmen Area Fire Department, La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department, Onalaska Police Department, La Crosse County Highway Department, Tri-State Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol and the La Crosse County Medical Examiner’s Office.

