Lee & Mary Markquart Boys & Girls expansion construction begins

Courtesy: Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley
Courtesy: Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -Construction at the Eau Claire Boys & Girls Club - Lee & Mary Markquart Center has begun.

A media release from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley says components of the project include:

  • Enhance Entrance safety: Improve the line of sight for entrance to the building by adding additional windows, the addition of double locking doors, a covered approach to the main entrance, and additional branding for better visibility.
  • Updated Teen Center to attract teens making it accessible for all, including an updated elevator.
  • Building updates of lighting, new bathrooms, designed with greater safety in mind, and asbestos flooring removal.
  • Creating larger instructional spaces for flexible programming, enhanced visibility and supervision for innovative and energized members.

According to the media release from the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley, in the Spring of 2021, the Board of Directors of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley approved a five-year plan to “better meet the needs of kids, families, and communities by creating opportunities for better access to programs to children, youth, and teens.” This includes expansion in four communities within the region:

  • Expansion to serve grades 6+ in Menomonie (capacity to serve 50 daily)
  • Expansion to serve grades 2-5 in Altoona (capacity to serve 50 daily)
  • Expanded access and facility improvements at Lee & Mary Markquart Center in Eau Claire (increasing facility capacity by 50)
  • New Club facility for Chippewa Falls (increasing facility capacity by 100)

