RCU Foundation gifts $500,000 to Freedom Park Center in New Richmond

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) -The Royal Credit Union Foundation made a $500,000 gift dedicated to the construction of Freedom Park Center in New Richmond, Wis.

According to a media release from RCU, the 17,400-square-foot facility is said to include three sections including the Veterans Center, the Senior Center, and the Community Event Center. The facility is said to offer a commercial kitchen, a concession stand and meeting rooms for public use. Freedom Park Center is set to be located on Hatfield Lake.

“The Freedom Park Center is not only going to make a difference for veterans. It’s going to contribute to the seniors who built this community and to our future, our youth. It impacts everyone,” Dave Green, Chair of the Freedom Park Fundraising Committee, said.

“The RCU Foundation saw how Freedom Park Center will be a valuable asset to the New Richmond community,” Jim Zajkowski, Mayor of New Richmond and Member of the Freedom Park Center Planning Committee, said. “They stepped up and believed in the project, which will benefit veterans, seniors and youth in our community. They hit a home run for New Richmond.”

The media release from RCU says construction for Freedom Park Center is underway.

Additional information is available in the full media release from RCU here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.