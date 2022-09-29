SportScene 13 for Wednesday, September 28th

By JD Danielson
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a battle of collegiate volleyball heavyweights as the #11-ranked UW-Eau Claire Blugolds host the #3-ranked Northwestern Eagles.

Plus, both the Blugolds men’s and women’s soccer teams are in action, with the men hosting Lawrence and the women hosting Concordia.

Finally, Pheasant Hills in Hammond hosts Division Two girls golf regionals.

