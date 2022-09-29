Stand in the Light Memory Choir fundraiser

By Alex Loroff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A community choir that brings people together with early-to-mid stages of memory loss is holding a musical fundraiser.

Cathy Reitz and 7 Swing will be performing at Unity of Eau Claire on Friday, Oct. 7 from 6:30-8:30 PM.

Funds raised at the event will benefit the Stand in the Light Memory Choir, which is lead by Reitz, as well as Unity.

The choir uses the power of singing to move people with memory loss and their care partners to rediscover themselves, make friends, and contribute to their community.

Tickets for the fundraiser will be $15 at the door, and special singers are set to join 7 Swing during the event.

More information on Stand in the Light can be found here.

Additional details on the fundraiser can be found on the Unity of Eau Claire monthly calendar.

