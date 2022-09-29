UW System pushing for more FAFSA applicants

By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The UW System is helping students apply for federal aid for college.

UW System President Jay Rothman stopped at UW-Eau Claire to talk about a statewide campaign encouraging students to file for the free application for federal student aid, also known as FAFSA. The new campaign is reaching out to students and parents over a variety of social media sites, including Facebook and TikTok.

The FAFSA filing period for the next school year begins this Saturday, Oct. 1.

Rothman says it’s crucial to the badger state’s economy to get students into Wis. colleges.

“We are not filling the jobs that we need that employers have in the state of Wisconsin, whether that be nurses, engineers, teachers, data scientists. And that list goes on and on. If we’re not graduating the people that fill those places, those jobs are going to go outside of the state of Wisconsin. And the economic viability of our state will suffer,” Rothman said.

Rothman also spoke about the Wisconsin Tuition Promise, which makes tuition free for families who apply for FAFSA and make less than $62,000 a year.

