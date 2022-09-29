WAGNER TAILS: Monster Kisses and Dutch

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LA CROSSE AND BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Equal parts cuddly and playful- that’s the purrfect recipe for Monster Kisses.

Named after the Halloween candy (the Hershey’s kisses wrapped in monster foil) this Monster Kisses is a spunky 3-year-old who came to the Coulee Region Humane Society as a stray.

She’s described as outgoing and very affectionate, loving lap time. Monster Kisses also loves to play with toys, especially strings and feathers. Her long tortoiseshell fur will need regular brushing, and she should get along with other pets in the home.

Monster Kisses is the perfect pet for someone who loves cats and chocolate. Click HERE for the adoption application.

--

A two-year-old cat is looking for his person. Dutch is available for adoption at the Community Cat Rescue and Adoption Center of Barron County.

Caretakers at the center say he loves to play, and he’s happy to enjoy some lap time. Dutch gets along well with other cats, enjoying both playtime and cuddle time.

If you hear chirping, it’s not a bird, it’s Dutch letting you know he wants some attention. Click HERE for the adoption form.

