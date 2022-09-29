Walt Disney World planning to reopen in stages starting Friday

Walt Disney World is planning to start welcoming guests again soon.
Walt Disney World is planning to start welcoming guests again soon.(Anna Fox / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walt Disney World is planning to reopen in phases starting Friday as Hurricane Ian moves out of the Orlando, Florida, area.

The company says it anticipates weather conditions to start improving Thursday evening.

Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Springs operations will open in a phased approach Friday. No specific timings were released.

Disney World was not the only popular attraction to close up ahead of Ian.

SeaWorld and Universal Orlando Resort also closed their theme parks Wednesday and Thursday.

SeaWorld plans to reopen on Saturday, while Universal is aiming for a phased reopening starting Friday.

Biden promises full federal support in light of Ian's impact. (CNN, FACEBOOK, NAPLES FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT, US COAST GUARD, FLORIDA POWER & LIGHT, WPLG)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member Wednesday...
4-year-old boy dies in Dunn County farm accident
The men are suspects in several burglaries in Eau Claire and Menomonie, according to the Dunn...
2 men arrested, 1 man at large after early morning chase in Dunn County
Sept. 28, 2022 court records show the charges were amended to a misdemeanor. Johnson entered a...
Plea entered for woman charged with stealing money from Chippewa Falls youth basketball organization
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Driver hits deer, car bursts into flames
Marshfield Police release photo of suspect in furniture theft scheme
1 of 2 people identified in Marshfield business scam arrested

Latest News

Around 6:00 p.m., the Altoona Police Department reported a gas leak near the intersection of...
Altoona gas leak causes temporary evacuations
FILE – This image shows the official seal for the National Security Agency. A former NSA...
Ex-NSA worker charged with trying to sell US secrets
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
FILE - Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock performs at the 2018 Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del.,...
Father, teenage son charged in killing of rapper PnB Rock
NOAA engineer captures what it's like to take a plane trip into Hurricane Ian.
NOAA engineer shares flight into Hurricane Ian