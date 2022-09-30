1 hurt after vehicle vs. four-wheeler crash in Trempealeau County

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOWN OF ALBION, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a vehicle vs. four-wheeler crash in Trempealeau County Thursday.

According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 29 around 5:02 p.m. the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle vs. four-wheeler crash on Missell Road, South of US Highway 10 in the Town of Albion. Investigation showed that the driver of a four-wheeler was traveling westbound on the Buffalo River State Trail. The driver failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection with Missell Road and collided with a northbound vehicle.

The driver of the four-wheeler suffered “serious injuries” and was taken by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. The occupants of the vehicle were not reported to be hurt.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted with this crash by the Eleva Police Department, Wisconsin DNR, Strum Police Department, Strum Fire Department and First Responders, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Mayo One Helicopter.

