61st Annual La Crosse Oktoberfest underway

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -Day one of the 61st Oktoberfest in La Crosse kicked off Thursday night with the brightest event of the weekend, the Torchlight Parade.

More than 75 floats, clubs and marching bands paraded down the northside of La Crosse. Festivities continue Friday with the downtown and northside fest grounds open with live music and carnival rides. The fest grounds will be open Saturday as well, with the Maple Leaf Parade starting on the northside at 10:00 a.m.

Fireworks are being launched off from downtown at 9:00 p.m. Saturday.

