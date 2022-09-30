Altoona gas leak causes temporary evacuations

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Some residents had to temporarily evacuate their homes Thursday due to a gas leak in Altoona.

Around 6:00 p.m., the Altoona Police Department reported a gas leak near the intersection of 3rd Street East and Daniels Avenue. People living within 300 feet of the leak were temporarily evacuated by police officers and firefighters.

The Altoona Police Department in a social post via their Facebook Page said the leak caused a “major traffic interruption” with the closure of 3rd Street East between Hayden Avenue and Lawrence Avenue as well as Bartlett Avenue between 4th Street East and 2nd Street East.

About an hour later, the leak was contained, and the Police Department said people could return to their homes.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.