DNR: February 2021 hunt had little effect on wolf population

(MacNeil Lyons / NPS / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin wildlife officials estimate Wisconsin’s wolf population currently stands at about 970 animals.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Department of Natural Resources officials released their latest population estimates at the agency’s board meeting on Wednesday.

DNR officials said estimates put the population between 812 and 1,193 animals, with 972 the likely best estimate.

The numbers indicate a February 2021 hunting season didn’t have as much impact on the population as conservationists feared.

The DNR estimated roughly 1,100 wolves roamed the state prior to that hunting season.

