Former restaurant co-owner arrested after hidden cameras found in bathroom

Authorities in Georgia say a restaurant co-owner has been arrested after allegedly having...
Authorities in Georgia say a restaurant co-owner has been arrested after allegedly having hidden cameras in the restaurant’s restroom.(miodrag ignjatovic via canva)
By Jessie Gibson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - A restaurant co-owner in Georgia has been arrested after authorities say he had hidden cameras in the restaurant’s restroom.

WTVM reports Dennis Cleveland Thompson appeared in Friday’s court records on charges that include sexual exploitation of children, unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance.

A condition of Thompson’s bond is to stay away from all victims.

Thompson was reportedly co-owner of The Animal Farm in Columbus. Fellow owner Hudson Terrell said Thompson has since been removed from his position and is no longer involved in the business.

The restaurant released a statement on social media saying that the acts of one of its employees were “disgusting and horrifying” and not in line with the values and beliefs of its business.

Copyright 2022 WTVM Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member Wednesday...
4-year-old boy dies in Dunn County farm accident
The men are suspects in several burglaries in Eau Claire and Menomonie, according to the Dunn...
2 men arrested, 1 man at large after early morning chase in Dunn County
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Driver hits deer, car bursts into flames
According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 29 around...
1 hurt after vehicle vs. four-wheeler crash in Trempealeau County
Sept. 28, 2022 court records show the charges were amended to a misdemeanor. Johnson entered a...
Plea entered for woman charged with stealing money from Chippewa Falls youth basketball organization

Latest News

A Missouri cattle farmer, Garland Nelson, was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of...
Nelson sentenced to life without parole for murders of Diemel brothers
Woman rescued from flood waters during Hurricane Ian
Nick’s Dog Treats & Coffee Brew is located on East Lincoln Street in Augusta.
Nick’s Dog Treats & Coffee Brew opens in Augusta
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs