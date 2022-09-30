Illinois man suspected of 1st OWI offense, 4 children in vehicle

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Illinois man is arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation-Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, 39-year-old Jeffery Presley of Lansing IL has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post on the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with four children in the vehicle under the age of 16.

The media release says on Sept. 29 at 11:39 p.m., Troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Eau Claire Post stopped a vehicle for 90 MPH in a 70 MPH zone at mile post 91 on I-94 in Trempealeau County near Osseo.

According to the media release, due to indicators of criminal activity, a Black River Falls K9 responded and there was a positive alert of the vehicle. Troopers noticed a heavy odor of intoxicants coming from the driver when he was removed from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed multiple suspected “items of THC, user amounts.” A field sobriety test was conducted, and Presley was arrested on the suspicion of an OWI 1st offense. The media release notes there were also four minor children in the vehicle all under the age of 16.

