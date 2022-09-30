Illinois man suspected of 1st OWI offense, 4 children in vehicle

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation-Wisconsin State...
According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation-Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, 39-year-old Jeffery Presley of Lansing IL has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post on the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with four children in the vehicle under the age of 16.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Illinois man is arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation-Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, 39-year-old Jeffery Presley of Lansing IL has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post on the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with four children in the vehicle under the age of 16.

The media release says on Sept. 29 at 11:39 p.m., Troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Eau Claire Post stopped a vehicle for 90 MPH in a 70 MPH zone at mile post 91 on I-94 in Trempealeau County near Osseo.

According to the media release, due to indicators of criminal activity, a Black River Falls K9 responded and there was a positive alert of the vehicle. Troopers noticed a heavy odor of intoxicants coming from the driver when he was removed from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed multiple suspected “items of THC, user amounts.” A field sobriety test was conducted, and Presley was arrested on the suspicion of an OWI 1st offense. The media release notes there were also four minor children in the vehicle all under the age of 16.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member Wednesday...
4-year-old boy dies in Dunn County farm accident
The men are suspects in several burglaries in Eau Claire and Menomonie, according to the Dunn...
2 men arrested, 1 man at large after early morning chase in Dunn County
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Driver hits deer, car bursts into flames
Sept. 28, 2022 court records show the charges were amended to a misdemeanor. Johnson entered a...
Plea entered for woman charged with stealing money from Chippewa Falls youth basketball organization
According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 29 around...
1 hurt after vehicle vs. four-wheeler crash in Trempealeau County

Latest News

DNR: February 2021 hunt had little effect on wolf population
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows...
Nelson sentenced to life without parole for murders of Diemel brothers
2 people were seriously hurt in a crash in Pepin County, Wis. on Sept. 29, 2022.
2 people hurt in Pepin County crash Thursday
38-year-old William Starck will live in Chippewa County beginning Oct. 4.
Sex offender to be released and live in Chippewa County