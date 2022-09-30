Nick’s Dog Treats & Coffee Brew opens in Augusta

Nick’s Dog Treats & Coffee Brew is located on East Lincoln Street in Augusta.
Nick’s Dog Treats & Coffee Brew is located on East Lincoln Street in Augusta.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -A new storefront just opened in downtown Augusta with treats for both people and pets.

Nick’s Dog Treats & Coffee Brew is located on East Lincoln Street in Augusta. Four years ago, Jennifer Hinze and her son, Nick, started making dog treats. Nick has cerebral palsy and Hinze says she wanted more than just a job for her son.

Nick’s dog treats are carried in more than 20 stores and have shipped across the country. Hinze says the next logical step was opening up a storefront.

“I’ve actually had two people already contact me about franchising, so and one in North Carolina and one in Georgia. So I thought, well, I better get my store open first so I know exactly what I’m doing,” Hinze said.

Besides dog treats, the store also sells coffee. It’s open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. A grand opening event is scheduled for next weekend, Oct. 8 and 9.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member Wednesday...
4-year-old boy dies in Dunn County farm accident
The men are suspects in several burglaries in Eau Claire and Menomonie, according to the Dunn...
2 men arrested, 1 man at large after early morning chase in Dunn County
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Driver hits deer, car bursts into flames
According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 29 around...
1 hurt after vehicle vs. four-wheeler crash in Trempealeau County
Sept. 28, 2022 court records show the charges were amended to a misdemeanor. Johnson entered a...
Plea entered for woman charged with stealing money from Chippewa Falls youth basketball organization

Latest News

Anastasia Musical at the Pablo Center
Anastasia Musical at the Pablo Center
61st Annual La Crosse Oktoberfest Underway
61st Annual La Crosse Oktoberfest Underway
Wisconsin invests $16.6 million to help keep families warm this winter
Festivities continue Friday with the downtown and northside fest grounds open with live music...
61st Annual La Crosse Oktoberfest underway