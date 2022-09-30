Nick’s Dog Treats & Coffee Brew opens in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -A new storefront just opened in downtown Augusta with treats for both people and pets.

Nick’s Dog Treats & Coffee Brew is located on East Lincoln Street in Augusta. Four years ago, Jennifer Hinze and her son, Nick, started making dog treats. Nick has cerebral palsy and Hinze says she wanted more than just a job for her son.

Nick’s dog treats are carried in more than 20 stores and have shipped across the country. Hinze says the next logical step was opening up a storefront.

“I’ve actually had two people already contact me about franchising, so and one in North Carolina and one in Georgia. So I thought, well, I better get my store open first so I know exactly what I’m doing,” Hinze said.

Besides dog treats, the store also sells coffee. It’s open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. A grand opening event is scheduled for next weekend, Oct. 8 and 9.

