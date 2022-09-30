Oneida Nation, state unveil new dual-language signs

Oneida Nation dual language signs.
Oneida Nation dual language signs.(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oneida Nation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation have unveiled new dual-language signs on state highways.

“Oneida Language is the first language of our ancestors and we appreciate the state of Wisconsin for their recognition and respect of our sovereignty, language and traditions,” Oneida Chairman Tehassi Hill said. “Native preservation and languages go to the heart of a Tribe’s unique cultural identities, traditions, spiritual beliefs, and self-governance. We look forward to revitalizing the Oneida language through these signs.”

An unveiling took place Friday at the westbound Duck Creek bridge walking path in Oneida.

A new tribal boundary signs features the Oneida Tribal Seal next to the Tribe’s name in its native language – Onʌyoteʔa:ká –he traditional name for the reservation. It means “The People of the Upright Stone.”

Oneida Nation is the second tribe in Wisconsin to install dual-language signs.

