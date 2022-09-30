Plea deal for Ex-Trump adviser accused of unwanted advances

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, Corey Lewandowski, former campaign manager for...
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, Corey Lewandowski, former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, arrives to testify to the House Judiciary Committee in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An ex-adviser to former President Donald Trump has taken a plea deal to resolve allegations he made unwanted sexual advances to a GOP donor at a Las Vegas event.

Corey Lewandowski entered into a plea agreement earlier this month involving a charge of misdemeanor battery, according to online Clark County records.

While he does not admit to any wrongdoing, Lewandowski will undergo eight hours of impulse control counseling and 50 hours of community service.

His attorneys say he will fulfill all those conditions and the case will be dismissed.

Trump donor Trashelle Odom publicly alleged Lewandowski repeatedly touched her without her permission, made lewd comments and stalked her.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member Wednesday...
4-year-old boy dies in Dunn County farm accident
The men are suspects in several burglaries in Eau Claire and Menomonie, according to the Dunn...
2 men arrested, 1 man at large after early morning chase in Dunn County
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Driver hits deer, car bursts into flames
According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 29 around...
1 hurt after vehicle vs. four-wheeler crash in Trempealeau County
Sept. 28, 2022 court records show the charges were amended to a misdemeanor. Johnson entered a...
Plea entered for woman charged with stealing money from Chippewa Falls youth basketball organization

Latest News

A Missouri cattle farmer, Garland Nelson, was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of...
Nelson sentenced to life without parole for murders of Diemel brothers
Woman rescued from flood waters during Hurricane Ian
Nick’s Dog Treats & Coffee Brew is located on East Lincoln Street in Augusta.
Nick’s Dog Treats & Coffee Brew opens in Augusta
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs
Authorities in Georgia say a restaurant co-owner has been arrested after allegedly having...
Former restaurant co-owner arrested after hidden cameras found in bathroom