Preparations for ‘ANASTASIA’ at Pablo Center

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Pablo Center at the Confluence is busy preparing for their first Broadway show this season.

The musical “ANASTASIA” is scheduled to be shown Friday night with two more performances on Saturday. “ANASTASIA” follows the journey of a young woman, Anya, from the Russian Empire to Paris as she searches for her family and home.

Monica Frederick, Director of Development at the Pablo Center, says four semis full of set equipment were unloaded in an hour and a half. over 150 production and crew members will be working all day to get the stage ready for Friday night’s show.

“We’re very very thrilled that Broadway has traveled here to Eau Claire,” Frederick said.

Tickets are still available for every show and can be purchased on Pablo Center’s website here or at the Box Office which is scheduled to be open Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

