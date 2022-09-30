Sex offender to be released and live in Chippewa County

38-year-old William Starck will live in Chippewa County beginning Oct. 4.
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A registered sex offender is being released from state prison on Oct. 4 to live in Chippewa County.

38-year-old William Starck will be homeless and live in Chippewa County beginning Oct. 4, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Starck’s release from prison includes extended supervision for 12 years through 2034. As a condition of his release, Starck must follow all standard sex offender registry requirements, including GPS monitoring and a lifetime registration as a sex offender. He is also not allowed to have unsupervised contact with any children or be employed anywhere that has expected or regular contact with children, and cannot visit any schools, parks or day care centers. He is not allowed to contact victims or their families, and he is also not allowed to consume drugs.

Starck pleaded no contest and was found guilty of three counts of 3rd-degree sexual assault in 2011. Starck was sentenced to four years in prison and four years of extended supervision for each count. Starck was initially charged with three counts of 1st-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 and one count of repeated sexual assault of the same child in 2010.

