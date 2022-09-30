Two lawsuits target Wisconsin policy on absentee ballots

By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Two lawsuits filed this week argue that Wisconsin election clerks should be allowed to accept absentee ballots that are missing portions of witness addresses, the next step in the ongoing legal battle that has pit conservatives against liberals in the battleground state.

The lawsuits come after a judge in Waukesha County circuit court in September sided with Republicans and said election clerks are barred from filling in missing information on the form that serves as an envelope for absentee ballots.

The judge struck down guidance issued by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, in place for six years, saying that clerks could fill in the missing information.

