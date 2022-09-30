Verdict vacated in Eau Claire hit and run case

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A verdict is vacated in an Eau Claire hit and run case.

Court documents show 65-year-old Robert Booth has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (10th offense), hit and run of an attended vehicle, failure to install ignition interlock device and operate motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint, Eau Claire Police Department responded to hit-and-run crash on Hastings Way on Nov. 11 of 2019 at 3:40 p.m. Callers reported that the suspect got into his white sedan and drove off after rear ending two vehicles.

Sept. 30, 2022 court documents show the court finds the verdict must be vacated and gives reasoning citing prejudice toward Booth based on what the jury heard. Verdict is vacated. Previous $10,000 signature bond is reinstated. A jury trial is scheduled for March 28 and 29 of 2022. A final status conference is scheduled for Feb. 16, 2022.

