Wisconsin invests $16.6 million to help keep families warm this winter

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investment of more than $16 million was announced Friday by Governor Tony Evers to help keep Wisconsin families warm during the upcoming winter months.

Officials estimate the average heating benefit to be around $372 and the average electric to be $210.

“With this additional funding from Gov. Evers, we expect to help 200,000 Wisconsin households with energy costs this season and offset some of the concerns from rising energy prices.” ,” DOA Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld said.

Gov. Evers said the $16.6 million will be managed by the Wisconsin Department of Administration and split between the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP), that deals with heating assistance, and the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund, that assists with crisis emergency.

Wisconsin residents can apply for the energy assistance through county social and human service offices, Tribal governments, and private non-profit agencies, online at https://energybenefit.wi.gov, or by phone at 1-800-506-5596.

“We know that hardworking folks and families across our state are facing rising energy costs this season, in addition to the rising costs we’ve seen at the grocery store check out and gas pumps,” Gov. Evers said.

He continued, saying this shouldn’t mean families have to choose between necessities.

“Nobody should have to worry about choosing between keeping their homes warm and their families fed, but for many, that’s the reality. These funds will help Wisconsinites make ends meet so they don’t have to choose, taking a little pressure off their household budget and a little worry off their minds.”

This money comes in addition to the $8 million the Evers administration invested in the Summer Fill Program that helps families that use propane and fuel oil for energy put fuel in their tanks during the summer. Gov. Evers said this brings the total investment from the administration up to $24.6 million.

Emergency assistance from WHEAP will be available all winter, from Oct. 1 until May 15 2023 for individuals and households. Eligibility is based on household income, size and the home’s energy costs.

