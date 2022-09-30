Wisconsin invests $16.6 million to help keep families warm this winter

(WNEM)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investment of more than $16 million was announced Friday by Governor Tony Evers to help keep Wisconsin families warm during the upcoming winter months.

Officials estimate the average heating benefit to be around $372 and the average electric to be $210.

“With this additional funding from Gov. Evers, we expect to help 200,000 Wisconsin households with energy costs this season and offset some of the concerns from rising energy prices.” ,” DOA Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld said.

Gov. Evers said the $16.6 million will be managed by the Wisconsin Department of Administration and split between the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP), that deals with heating assistance, and the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund, that assists with crisis emergency.

Wisconsin residents can apply for the energy assistance through county social and human service offices, Tribal governments, and private non-profit agencies, online at https://energybenefit.wi.gov, or by phone at 1-800-506-5596.

“We know that hardworking folks and families across our state are facing rising energy costs this season, in addition to the rising costs we’ve seen at the grocery store check out and gas pumps,” Gov. Evers said.

He continued, saying this shouldn’t mean families have to choose between necessities.

“Nobody should have to worry about choosing between keeping their homes warm and their families fed, but for many, that’s the reality. These funds will help Wisconsinites make ends meet so they don’t have to choose, taking a little pressure off their household budget and a little worry off their minds.”

This money comes in addition to the $8 million the Evers administration invested in the Summer Fill Program that helps families that use propane and fuel oil for energy put fuel in their tanks during the summer. Gov. Evers said this brings the total investment from the administration up to $24.6 million.

Emergency assistance from WHEAP will be available all winter, from Oct. 1 until May 15 2023 for individuals and households. Eligibility is based on household income, size and the home’s energy costs.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member Wednesday...
4-year-old boy dies in Dunn County farm accident
The men are suspects in several burglaries in Eau Claire and Menomonie, according to the Dunn...
2 men arrested, 1 man at large after early morning chase in Dunn County
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Driver hits deer, car bursts into flames
According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 29 around...
1 hurt after vehicle vs. four-wheeler crash in Trempealeau County
Sept. 28, 2022 court records show the charges were amended to a misdemeanor. Johnson entered a...
Plea entered for woman charged with stealing money from Chippewa Falls youth basketball organization

Latest News

A Missouri cattle farmer, Garland Nelson, was charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of...
Nelson sentenced to life without parole for murders of Diemel brothers
Nick’s Dog Treats & Coffee Brew is located on East Lincoln Street in Augusta.
Nick’s Dog Treats & Coffee Brew opens in Augusta
Anastasia Musical at the Pablo Center
Anastasia Musical at the Pablo Center
61st Annual La Crosse Oktoberfest Underway
61st Annual La Crosse Oktoberfest Underway