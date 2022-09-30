WisDOT looking at changes to intersection with Hwy. 178 and Olson Drive

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Changes may be coming to a Chippewa Falls intersection that some consider dangerous.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is looking to improve safety and operations at the intersection of state Hwy. 178, also known as Seymour Cray Sr. Blvd., and Olson Drive.

Stacey Rusch, the project supervisor with WisDOT, said from 2017-2021, there were four T-bone crashes resulting in injuries at the intersection. One was fatal.

“It was built for, you know, 20 years out and we’re past that point,” she said. “And there’s been a lot of growth with the industrial park here so we’re seeing a big increase the amount of trucks.”

Rusch said it’s time to update the intersection to make it safer and improve operations. Right now, trucks sometimes back up on Olson Drive waiting to turn left.

She added it’s too early for set plans. There are multiple options on the table. The agency wants to hear from Chippewa Falls residents and people who use the intersection regularly.

“We’ve got a couple different options that we’re considering,” Rusch said. “One of them would be to introduce a traffic signal here, another one would be a roundabout for the intersection and then we’ve got a couple different alternatives where we’re looking at just restricting turn movements that can occur.”

WisDOT is hosting an information meeting beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Chippewa County Highway Department in Chippewa Falls. People can also give input online.

Rusch hopes to submit plans in spring 2023 to apply for funding. She won’t have a cost estimate until she knows what types of changes are being proposed. Once a proposal is approved, it would take a couple of years to finish the work.

