Association of Altoona Emergency Services hosts spaghetti dinner fundraiser

By Daniel Gomez
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Association of Altoona Emergency Services hosted their a spaghetti dinner Saturday night.

The fundraiser went on from 4p.m. to 8p.m. at their headquarters on Spooner Ave in Altoona.

Sponsors made it possible to host the first spaghetti dinner in some years since the last.

They are fundraising for equipment and other needs for Altoona’s police and fire departments.

In exchange for a plate of pasta, community members are asked to give a free will donation.

Sergeant Jeff Baumgarten says this spaghetti dinner was the first one in some years.

“I think it was determined a number of years ago that it just wasn’t as profitable as they had hoped. And then and then COVID, of course. So we thought we would bring it back and see if we could revive it. And so we’ll give it a shot,” said Sgt. Baumgarten.

If you didn’t make it to the dinner but want to still show your support there’s information on their Facebook page and they are on Venmo as well.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation-Wisconsin State...
Illinois man suspected of 1st OWI offense, 4 children in vehicle
Court documents show 62-year-old Robert Booth has been charged with operating a motor vehicle...
Verdict vacated in Eau Claire hit and run case
2 people were seriously hurt in a crash in Pepin County, Wis. on Sept. 29, 2022.
2 people hurt in Pepin County crash Thursday
The boy was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member Wednesday...
4-year-old boy dies in Dunn County farm accident
The creepy abode, located in the remote woods of Salem, Massachusetts, is available on Airbnb.
You can stay at the ‘Hocus Pocus’ cottage, now on Airbnb

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (10/1/22)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (10/1/22)
Woman walks
Woman Walks Over 27 Miles to Honor Mom
Emergency test
Group Simulates Emergency Test
AAES Hosts Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser
AAES Hosts Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser