Association of Altoona Emergency Services hosts spaghetti dinner fundraiser

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Association of Altoona Emergency Services hosted their a spaghetti dinner Saturday night.

The fundraiser went on from 4p.m. to 8p.m. at their headquarters on Spooner Ave in Altoona.

Sponsors made it possible to host the first spaghetti dinner in some years since the last.

They are fundraising for equipment and other needs for Altoona’s police and fire departments.

In exchange for a plate of pasta, community members are asked to give a free will donation.

Sergeant Jeff Baumgarten says this spaghetti dinner was the first one in some years.

“I think it was determined a number of years ago that it just wasn’t as profitable as they had hoped. And then and then COVID, of course. So we thought we would bring it back and see if we could revive it. And so we’ll give it a shot,” said Sgt. Baumgarten.

If you didn’t make it to the dinner but want to still show your support there’s information on their Facebook page and they are on Venmo as well.

