AMC Theatre at Oakwood Mall permanently closing

A sign on the door indicates Oct. 2 is the last day of business for the AMC Classic Oakwood 12.
A sign on the door of the AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Theatre stating that Oct. 2, 2022 would be its...
A sign on the door of the AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Theatre stating that Oct. 2, 2022 would be its last day of operation.(Max Cotton | WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A long-running movie theater in Eau Claire is closing its doors for good Sunday.

The AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Theatre posted a sign on its door Sunday stating that at the end of the business day on Oct. 2, 2022, the location would be permanently closed.

The letter on the door is signed, “Thank you so much for your many years of patronage. AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Team.”

The movie theater in the Oakwood Mall has operated under different names and ownerships since 1986.

