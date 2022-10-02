AMC Theatre at Oakwood Mall permanently closing

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A long-running movie theater in Eau Claire is closing its doors for good Sunday.

The AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Theatre posted a sign on its door Sunday stating that at the end of the business day on Oct. 2, 2022, the location would be permanently closed.

The letter on the door is signed, “Thank you so much for your many years of patronage. AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Team.”

The movie theater in the Oakwood Mall has operated under different names and ownerships since 1986.

