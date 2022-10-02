Eau Claire group holds emergency simulation test

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Amateur Radio Emergency Service, or ARES/RACES of Eau Claire held a simulated test to prepare for a potential emergency.

Participants planned for disastrous droughts and flooding in the Eau Claire community. Emergency communicators exchanged messages to each other through a ham radio, as they would if this emergency was happening in real life.

Jeff Stanley, one of the emergency communicators in the simulation, said holding these practices is really important.

“Being able to communicate is important no matter what you’re doing. Business, personal or an emergency, communication is one of the most important things you can have,” Stanley said. “We provide that even when every other communication method shuts down.”

The Eau Claire County Amateur Radio Emergency Service holds simulations like this 1-2 times a year. They also have monthly meetings with additional trainings as well.

