Report: Wisconsin fires football coach Paul Chryst

Jim Leonhard will be the interim head coach, according to multiple reports.
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst watches during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst watches during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington StateSaturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Washington State won 17-14. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin football is moving in a different direction Sunday.

One day after suffering a 34-10 defeat at the hands of former UW head coach Bret Bielema and Illinois, Paul Chryst has been let go by the University of Wisconsin, according to multiple reports, including Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

Chryst was 67-26 at Wisconsin since his hiring in 2015. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Pittsburgh.

Jim Leonhard, a former Badgers All-American safety who spent 10 years in the NFL, will move from defensive coordinator to interim head coach, according to multiple reports. The school is expected to make a formal announcement Sunday evening.

Leonhard, a native of northwestern Wisconsin and graduate of Flambeau High School, is in his 7th year with Wisconsin as a coach, including six years as its defensive coordinator.

