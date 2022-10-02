UW-Stout defeats UW-Eau Claire 73-29 to maintain I-94 trophy

By Justus Cleveland
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Stout set a school records for most points, total yards and tied a school mark with 10 touchdowns as they dominated UW-Eau Claire in the latest edition of the I-94 rivalry.

Stout jumped out to a 39-9 halftime lead and kept control in the second half as for the 73-29 win.

Sean Borgerding threw five touchdowns to five different receivers for the Blue Devils and Carter Fonger rushed for another three touchdowns .

For the Blugolds, I van Ruble had 165 yards rushing and one touchdown and Harry Roubidoux threw for two scoring strikes as well.

Stout improves to 1-0 in the WIAC and 3-1 overall, Eau Claire falls to 0-1 in the conference and 1-3 overall.

