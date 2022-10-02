Woman walks over 27 miles to honor mother killed in car crash

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One woman travels from Kansas City, Mo. to walk over 27 miles in honor of her mom who was killed in a car crash last year.

Kathy Kocour used her grief to start the hike around the city of Eau Claire to all her mother’s favorite spots.

Elaine Lambrecht was killed in a car crash on the corner of University Drive and Clairemont Avenue on September 26th, 2021.

A day doesn’t go by where Kathy doesn’t think of her mother.

With this in mind, one stop on her tour was a tiny tribute placed on the corner where Elaine died.

“It’s hard. My mother was amazing. She was the bedrock of our family. She was healthy. I thought she was going to live another 20 years. I miss her,” said Kathy.

Kathy says the grief from that day inspired her to make the 7-hour drive to honor her mother in the city she loved.

She posted the start of her tour on Snapchat. With sneakers and a light jacket on, Kathy started walking early Saturday morning.

“This is about celebrating mom. And running to her favorite spots and all around Eau Claire,” said Kathy.

Kathy says there was no formal training for the big walk, only her grief to drive her to see the walk through.

With every step, passing every mile, she took on the day in an effort to get through the emotional difficulty it came with.

“... I told myself I wasn’t going to cry today, but it’s a day full of good memories,” said Kathy.

Along the way she came across family, ventured into Carson parked where her mom enjoyed nice sunny days, up Clairemont Avenue to Festivals Foods for cheese curds, even picking up a turtle sundae from Culver’s. Kathy is not fond of the treat, but ate it anyways because it was one of her mom’s favorites.

“And if you were to tell me a year ago, I’d be where I am in the grieving process a year later, I wouldn’t have believed you. But it’s really walking. Saved me. Yeah. You just find the strength,” Kathy said.

After walking over eight hours she made one final stop, Lakeview Cemetery.

Elaine is buried there alongside her husband and son. Both of which died in just the past few years.

And Kathy says it is fitting for her mother to be buried in Lakeview Cemetery after she lived across the street, where her mom once peaked out the kitchen window to keep an eye on her dad.

Kathy says she hopes to do this walk again next year and have it raise money for a cause.

