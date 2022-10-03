1 killed in accident involving train in Clark County

(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 57-year-old Unity woman has died after crossing into the path of a train while operating a UTV.

The fatal crash happened around noon Saturday. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Rec Warden Justin Bender said the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and collided with the train as it was traveling northwest near Riplinger Road.

The woman died at the scene.

Authorities are investigating if the woman’s inattentiveness was a factor as she did not stop for the rail crossing.

The accident remain under investigation.

