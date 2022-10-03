1 person hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAGER CITY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 around 7:24 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash on U. S. Highway 10 near County Road OO in Hager City, Wis.

The media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says it was determined an SUV driven by a 40-year-old woman from Ellsworth, Wis. was traveling westbound on U. S. Highway 10. She was turning southbound onto County Road OO when she was struck head-on by an eastbound truck driven by a 32-year-old from Ellsworth, Wis. After the crash both vehicles entered the south ditch and came to a rest.

The driver of the SUV was taken from the scene by Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service to the River Falls Area Hospital in River Falls, Wis. with “undetermined injuries.” Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office with this crash was the Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service.

