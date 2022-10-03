ANDREW WHITE

By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Oct. 3, 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Andrew White at O’Reilly Auto Parts for the Sunshine Award. Andrew went above and beyond to help my daughter and I patch and change a tire. He used his lunch break to help in the pouring rain and wanted nothing in return. We are so grateful for the kindness and hard work of this young man. He is a rare gem. My thanks are not enough.

Criatie Hutter

