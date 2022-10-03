Black River Falls community provides headstone to man who died 79 years ago

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Over twenty members of the Black River Falls community came to the Riverside Cemetery to remember Yep Ging, a man they’ve never met.

“He came from China when he was 12 years old,” Paul Rykken, who has researched Ging for over two years, said. “He went to San Francisco. He worked on the railroad. He worked in a bunch of other jobs and then he ended up coming out to Wisconsin because he had family here.”

Ging joined the Black River Falls community in 1894 and ran a laundry business for almost 40 years. Mary Woods, a historian in the Jackson County History Room at the Black River Falls Public Library, said through her research, one part of Ging’s story stuck with her.

“The articles always mentioned this ray of sun that fell upon his casket as he was taken out of the church and that, for some reason, just touched me,” Woods said. “I feel that Yep Ging was an individual who I did not want to be forgotten and so he will not be forgotten because of this beautiful stone.”

Ging did not have a tombstone for 79 years. But now, through efforts from local historians and community members, that’s changed.

“I’m very proud. It’s just been a wonderful thing,” Woods said. “Like I keep saying, I don’t want Yep Ging to be forgotten.”

Rykken said Ging’s story also gives people the opportunity to learn more about local history.

“We often know the least about the place we’re living. We just don’t know the history of that,” Rykken said. “We learned the history of the United States but community history. Your local history is really compelling.”

Compelling stories like Yep Ging’s that could have been forgotten without the efforts of Black River Falls community members who wanted to honor his life.

“Nobody wants their ancestors to be forgotten, and in this case, Yep Ging will now be remembered forever.”

Additional information about Ging and Black River Falls’ history can be found at the Black River Falls Public Library.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.