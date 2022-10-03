EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Brenda Gilmartin for the Sunshine Award. I retired in June after teaching for 32 years. The last couple of years were the most challenging. Brenda was one of the secretaries at my school and her bubbly personality and humor made each day bearable. Thank you, Brenda, for sharing your gift of laughter with the staff and students.

Kelly Ostrander

