Candidates participate in energy forum

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As the November 8 election nears, nine candidates on the ballot participated in an energy forum to discuss issues affecting the electric utility industry.

The forum had three main questions for candidates to answer: focusing on third party financing, broadband access and the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

The discussion started with broadband access, something Wisconsin’s 68th Assembly District candidates said needs to be a priority.

“In the 68th District, the Eastern part of the district, which is the Eastern part of Eau Claire County and the Western part of Clark County is probably the most -- is a desert as far as broadband is concerned,” Karen Hurd, Republican Candidate for Wisconsin’s 68th Assembly District said. “It is a problem.”

“Weak broadband affects everybody,” Nate Otto, Democratic Candidate for Wisconsin’s 68th Assembly District said. “Weak broadband affects software because it makes it more difficult to work with areas that have different broadband levels. The map of broadband that I really care about is one where the entire state is more or less the same color because that is how commerce works.”

Candidate’s thoughts on renewable energy varied. Democratic Incumbent State Senator Jeff Smith said fossil fuels will eventually be unavailable, making moving to renewable energy a necessary goal.

“If you don’t set a goal, then we just continue to just go along and along, we have to then make that decision, which generation are we choosing to have to live with our mistakes?” Smith said.

Smith’s opponent, Republican Candidate for the State Senate’s 31st District David Estenson said the goal is more complex and forcing the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy could be harmful.

“What works well in one area doesn’t work so well in another area,” Estenson said. “We don’t have the wind like they do out in North Dakota and the plains. So, it might be possible there, not necessarily here.”

Candidates representing the State Senate’s 23rd District, and State Assembly Districts 67, 92 and 93 also participated in the forum.

Absentee ballots are currently available for the upcoming election, and in-person absentee voting begins October 25.

