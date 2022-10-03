DOVE HEALTHCARE OSSEO

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The family of Alan Chandler would like to thank Dove Healthcare staff for taking such good care of him during his final days. Everyone was always so kind and caring during those difficult times. The staff has gotten to know us well over the past few years and told us they thought of us as family. They truly made us feel that way. Thank you again for being the amazing, caring individuals that you are! Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Becky Chandler

