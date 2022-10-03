Fall Creek man looks to withdraw guilty plea

An oral ruling on Price’s guilty plea withdrawal is scheduled for Feb. 17, 2023.
An oral ruling on Price’s guilty plea withdrawal is scheduled for Feb. 17, 2023.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Fall Creek man serving nearly three decades behind bars is looking to withdraw his guilty plea to two counts of murder.

In Eau Claire County Court on Monday, Wayne Price argued that his lawyers didn’t adequately advise him on his options when he pleaded guilty to the fall 2017 killing of his sister, Elizabeth Price, and her boyfriend, David Dishneau. Former attorneys for Price were called to testify on their involvement in Price’s guilty plea.

According to Oct. 3, 2022 court records, an oral ruling on Price’s guilty plea withdrawal is scheduled for Feb. 17, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect that triggered the Amber Alert, 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn, is in custody
Amber Alert cancelled; missing Holcombe teen found safe
A sign on the door of the AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Theatre stating that Oct. 2, 2022 would be its...
AMC Theatre at Oakwood Mall permanently closing
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst watches during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Wisconsin fires football coach Paul Chryst
The 30-year-old man died Friday evening after the truck he was driving went into the water.
Man dies after driving truck into Red Cedar Lake
Jason Hoffman and his wife were sleeping in their bed when the plane crashed. They said it...
3 killed after small plane crashes into home

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (10/3/22)
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, just five weeks before he is up for reelection, says that if he...
Evers proposes increase into local funding for public safety
The trial for a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly...
Wisconsin parade suspect delays jury picks with disruptions
It’s the second time a Phoenix Park restroom facility has had “extensive vandalism” this year,...
Phoenix Park restroom closed for season due to vandalism