Fall Creek man looks to withdraw guilty plea

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Fall Creek man serving nearly three decades behind bars is looking to withdraw his guilty plea to two counts of murder.

In Eau Claire County Court on Monday, Wayne Price argued that his lawyers didn’t adequately advise him on his options when he pleaded guilty to the fall 2017 killing of his sister, Elizabeth Price, and her boyfriend, David Dishneau. Former attorneys for Price were called to testify on their involvement in Price’s guilty plea.

According to Oct. 3, 2022 court records, an oral ruling on Price’s guilty plea withdrawal is scheduled for Feb. 17, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.