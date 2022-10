EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to thank Jim Rud with the Sunshine Award. I was having trouble with my truck with the muffler falling partially off. Jim works for the City of Mondovi and he pulled over and helped wire the muffler back up so I could go on my way. Jim is a very caring person and he deserves this award.

Debbie Risler

