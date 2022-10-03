Man dies after crashing motorcycle into deer in Barron County

A 72-year-old man died after hitting a deer while driving a motorcycle on Friday afternoon east of Clear Lake.
A 72-year-old man died after hitting a deer while driving a motorcycle on Friday afternoon east...
A 72-year-old man died after hitting a deer while driving a motorcycle on Friday afternoon east of Clear Lake.(KPTV)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF VANCE CREEK (Barron County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after crashing into a deer while driving a motorcycle Friday afternoon.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 72-year-old Raymond Teigen of Glenwood City was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Highway K south of Reeve, or about seven miles east of Clear Lake.

According to a release, the Sheriff’s Department said Teigen was driving north when he hit a deer, went into the ditch and hit a tree. Deputies were called at 3:06 p.m. Friday about the crash.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Department at the scene were Clear Lake Ambulance, the Clear Lake Police Department, Clear Lake Fire Department and Barron County First Responders. The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department and Barron County Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect that triggered the Amber Alert, 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn, is in custody
Amber Alert cancelled; missing Holcombe teen found safe
A sign on the door of the AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Theatre stating that Oct. 2, 2022 would be its...
AMC Theatre at Oakwood Mall permanently closing
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst watches during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Wisconsin fires football coach Paul Chryst
Kathy walks over 27 miles in honor of her mom who was killed in a car crash last year.
Woman walks over 27 miles to honor mother killed in car crash
A Wisconsin mother shares her survivor story after she is shot at least 14 times by her...
GRAPHIC: Mother shot 14 times by ex-boyfriend in front of children, police say

Latest News

The 30-year-old man died Friday evening after the truck he was driving went into the water.
Man dies after driving truck into Red Cedar Lake
Hope 4 Heroes - 10/2/2022
Hope 4 Heroes - 10/2/2022
Tom Tiffany (L) Dick Ausman (R)
Tiffany and Ausman to debate Oct. 4 in Minocqua
Skywarn 13 Weather - 10/2/2022