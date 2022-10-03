Man dies after crashing motorcycle into deer in Barron County

TOWN OF VANCE CREEK (Barron County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after crashing into a deer while driving a motorcycle Friday afternoon.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 72-year-old Raymond Teigen of Glenwood City was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Highway K south of Reeve, or about seven miles east of Clear Lake.

According to a release, the Sheriff’s Department said Teigen was driving north when he hit a deer, went into the ditch and hit a tree. Deputies were called at 3:06 p.m. Friday about the crash.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Department at the scene were Clear Lake Ambulance, the Clear Lake Police Department, Clear Lake Fire Department and Barron County First Responders. The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department and Barron County Medical Examiner.

