Man dies after driving truck into Red Cedar Lake

TOWN OF CEDAR LAKE (Barron County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after driving a truck into Red Cedar Lake Friday evening.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said the body 30-year-old Christopher Kemmits of Exeland was found in the water, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Department, deputies were told about a truck in the water on Red Cedar Lake near Highway 48 north of Mikana, or about nine miles northeast of Rice Lake. When deputies and other agencies arrived, the Chetek Fire Department Dive Team was able to find Kemmits’ body and bring his body to shore.

The Sheriff’s Department said that Kemmits was driving east on County Highway V when he didn’t stop at the stop sign where V meets Highway 48 and continued into the lake. Kemmits was able to get out of the truck, but did not make it to shore, according to the release. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and Barron County Medical Examiner.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Department were the Chetek Fire Department Dive Team, Birchwood Fire Department, Birchwood Ambulance and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The Sheriff’s Department also thanked neighbors in the area of the crash that provided boats as deputies arrived on the scene.

