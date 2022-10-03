Phoenix Park restroom closed for season due to vandalism

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A restroom at Phoenix Park will be closed for the rest of the season due to vandalism.

In a release Monday, the City of Eau Claire said that it’s not the first time this year that there has been “extensive” vandalism at the Phoenix Park Trailhead Restroom near the Barstow Street bridge.

On Aug. 29, the restrooms near the Farmers Market Pavilion in Phoenix Park were damaged when a group of young people set multiple fires in the restroom and broke a toilet off of the wall, according to the City.

A toilet was smashed at the Trailhead Restroom, which prompted the closure of the facility for the rest of the season. The City of Eau Claire released photos of both vandalism incidents on social media, as well as in a news release.

