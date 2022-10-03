RICK & DIANE DICKSON

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The “Neighbors of Wold Court” would like to nominate Rick and Diane Dickson for a WEAU Sunshine Award. Rick and Diane have worked tirelessly for many years to improve, beautify, and maintain our Wold Park neighborhood. They have worked with Eau Claire City Parks, Recreation, Forestry Department, and Arborist. Invasive species have been removed. Trees, shrubs, and wildflowers have been planted. Rick and Diane are generous, caring, and knowledgeable givers of their time as well as their endless energy. They have beautified our neighborhood and our city. We appreciate them so much!

Jim & Carolyn Dunning, Christy Varnavas, Brian & Lori Michaels, Susan Larson, Donna Nicolai, Katrinka Bourne, Dave & Sally Goetsch, and Jane & Jerry Johnson

ANDREW WHITE