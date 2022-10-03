Rock the Dome for the “Y”

Rock the Dome for the 'Y' is held at Loopy's Dome near Chippewa Falls
Rock the Dome for the 'Y' is held at Loopy's Dome near Chippewa Falls(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The 8th Annual Rock the Dome for the “YMCA” is Saturday, October 8 at Loopy’s Bar and Grill near Chippewa Falls.

All ticket sales and a portion of the bar sales go towards benefiting the Chippewa Falls YMCA Annual Campaign that provides scholarship memberships to individuals and families in the Chippewa Valley who need financial assistance.

Tickets are available at Loopy’s Grill & Saloon and online.

Happy Hour is 6-7 p.m.

General Admission doors open at 7 p.m.

Boogie and the Yo-Yoz perform at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $40 for happy hour, $20 for general admission

Chippewa Falls YMCA

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect that triggered the Amber Alert, 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn, is in custody
Amber Alert cancelled; missing Holcombe teen found safe
A sign on the door of the AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Theatre stating that Oct. 2, 2022 would be its...
AMC Theatre at Oakwood Mall permanently closing
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst watches during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Wisconsin fires football coach Paul Chryst
A Wisconsin mother shares her survivor story after she is shot at least 14 times by her...
GRAPHIC: Mother shot 14 times by ex-boyfriend in front of children, police say
Kathy walks over 27 miles in honor of her mom who was killed in a car crash last year.
Woman walks over 27 miles to honor mother killed in car crash

Latest News

JIM RUD
DR. BRENT JENSEN
KYLE LINZMEIER
ANDREW WHITE