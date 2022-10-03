Rock the Dome for the “Y”

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The 8th Annual Rock the Dome for the “YMCA” is Saturday, October 8 at Loopy’s Bar and Grill near Chippewa Falls.

All ticket sales and a portion of the bar sales go towards benefiting the Chippewa Falls YMCA Annual Campaign that provides scholarship memberships to individuals and families in the Chippewa Valley who need financial assistance.

Tickets are available at Loopy’s Grill & Saloon and online.

Happy Hour is 6-7 p.m.

General Admission doors open at 7 p.m.

Boogie and the Yo-Yoz perform at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $40 for happy hour, $20 for general admission

