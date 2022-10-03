Tiffany and Ausman to debate Oct. 4 in Minocqua

Tom Tiffany (L) Dick Ausman (R)
Tom Tiffany (L) Dick Ausman (R)(Campaign provided photos)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Sep. 28, 2022
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - Lakeland Union High School in Minocqua will host a debate between the candidates for the race to lead Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.

Incubument, Republican candidate Tom Tiffany will face democratic challenger Dick Ausman.

The debate is Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. in the high school theater. The debate is open for the public to attend.

Tiffany, 64, was born on a dairy farm in the district and ran a tourist boat business for 20 years. He joined the state Legislature in 2011. He was a close ally of then-Republican Gov. Scott Walker and voted to pass the anti-union law, Act 10. He also voted in favor of legalizing concealed carry and moving the state forestry division to northern Wisconsin and pushed to locate an open-pit mine in northern Wisconsin that ultimately never came to the state. Tiffany has been the representative for the 7th Congressional District since 2020.

Ausman, 61, is a Democrat from Lac du Flambeau. He was born in Merrill. This is the first time he run in an election.

The 7th Congressional District covers all or parts of 26 counties including Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Clark, Douglas, Florence, Forest, Iron, Jackson, Juneau, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Monroe, Oneida, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Vilas, Washburn, and Wood counties.

The General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

