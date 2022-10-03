Two rallies were held in La Crosse over the issue of abortion

Pro-choice groups gathered at Myrick Park in La Crosse before heading to intersection to...
By Daniel Gomez
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Groups on both sides of the abortion issue held rallies in La Crosse Sunday afternoon.

The University of Wisconsin La Crosse College Democrats met up with the La Crosse Democratic Party at Myrick Park for the opening of their rally in favor of abortion rights.

“We’re rallying for a pro-choice march, which is super important because a lot of people don’t realize the next election is going to make the final decision between, you know, if we reverse this super old law that’s currently holding down in Wisconsin or if we progress into the 21st century,” said Grace Florence who is with the UWL College Dems.

She believes her rights to her body are on the line in the upcoming elections.

“We can’t have abortions in the state of Wisconsin, which is super unfortunate because that’s taking that’s taking away from a health care,” said Florence.

William Garcia with the La Crosse Democratic Party says decision time is coming soon.

“This is a rally for reproductive freedom. We are right in. Really, we’re in the middle of the election,” said Garcia. “Absentee ballots have already gone out. Early voting is about to start. We’re a month away from the the final Election Day.”

The rally then moved over to the intersection of La Crosse Street and Losey Boulevard to counter protest a pro-life rally put on by the lacrosse life chain.

Car honked as they passed by the rally for abortion rights, while also doing the same for those who rallied against.

Supporters of anti-abortion legislation stretched for blocks down Losey Blvd.

Pastor Jacob Eichers with Faith Lutheran Church La Crosse says it is important to get the group’s message across.

“I’m looking forward to, you know, just standing, looking forward, praying and praying for the end of abortion across all 50 states,” said Pastor Eichers.

Amy, who is a high school junior, says while she cannot vote yet, she will be keeping tabs on those who agree with her viewpoints on abortion.

“It definitely means that I’m going to be looking at candidates that want to support the pro-life movement. I think that the whole idea of taking a child’s life before they’re even able to be out of the womb is terrible and unthinkable. And that needs to be stopped,” said Amy.

No matter the side of the issue, both groups say there is a lot at stake this November.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

