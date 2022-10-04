2 hurt after vehicle vs. train crash in Barron County

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Wisconsin State Patrol-Northwest Region Spooner Post, at 11:42 a.m. on Oct. 03, 2022 a vehicle vs. train crash occurred on 23rd Street, north of US Highway 8 near Cameron, Wis.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are hurt after a vehicle vs. train crash in Barron County Monday.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Wisconsin State Patrol-Northwest Region Spooner Post, at 11:42 a.m. on Oct. 03, 2022 a vehicle vs. train crash occurred on 23rd Street, north of US Highway 8 near Cameron, Wis.

The media release says a vehicle was southbound on 23rd Street, and at the same time, an eastbound train was approaching the road. The vehicle collided with the side of the train, overturned, and came to rest on its roof in the northeast ditch. A Trooper saw signs of impairment and an investigation was conducted. The driver, identified as 34-year-old Leighton Givens of Sarona, Wis. was given the recommended charge of with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant-1st offense while causing injury.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash. Assisting the Wisconsin State Patrol with the crash included the Barron County Sherriff’s Department, LMC, and MedLink helicopter.

