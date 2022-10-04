Airbnb to offer free, temporary housing for hurricane victims

FILE: A sign with Airbnb logo hangs over an office in Toronto, Canada, on May 27, 2015. The...
FILE: A sign with Airbnb logo hangs over an office in Toronto, Canada, on May 27, 2015. The company announced it will use $5 million to give shelter to people whose homes were lost or severely damaged, as well as first responders.(Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Airbnb is offering free and discounted temporary housing to the victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida.

The company announced in a news release Sunday that it will use $5 million to give shelter to people whose homes were lost or severely damaged and to first responders helping in the recovery process.

The company is working with local non-profits to find places for people to stay, including Global Empowerment Mission, CORE Response, Operation Blessing and Inspiritus.

Anyone who is displaced and looking for accommodations can go to Airbnb’s website for more information.

The company also announced it donated $250,000 to Florida Disaster Fund.

The death toll soars as search for Hurricane Ian survivors intensifies in Florida. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign on the door of the AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Theatre stating that Oct. 2, 2022 would be its...
AMC Theatre at Oakwood Mall permanently closing
The 30-year-old man died Friday evening after the truck he was driving went into the water.
Man dies after driving truck into Red Cedar Lake
The suspect that triggered the Amber Alert, 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn, is in custody
Amber Alert cancelled; missing Holcombe teen found safe
22-year-old Trevor Blackburn is expected to be charged Thursday.
Chippewa County kidnapping suspect held on $1 million cash bond
A 72-year-old man died after hitting a deer while driving a motorcycle on Friday afternoon east...
Man dies after crashing motorcycle into deer in Barron County

Latest News

FILE - Twitter's shareholders have already approved the sale.
Musk offers to end legal fight, pay $44B to buy Twitter
FILE -
Tiger Woods yet to announce if he joins strong Bahamas field
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Teen sought in ambush outside Pa. school that killed 1, hurt 4
FILE - This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant...
Ukraine aims to restart occupied nuclear reactors