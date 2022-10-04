Brewers’ playoff hopes end despite 6-5 win over Diamondbacks

Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe reacts after hitting a walk-off single during the 10th inning...
Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe reacts after hitting a walk-off single during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 6-5. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning comeback and singled home the winning run in the 10th as Milwaukee rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks just before the Brewers’ playoff hopes vanished Monday. The Brewers knew at the start of the night they could earn the NL’s final wild-card spot only if they won their last three games while the Philadelphia Phillies lost three straight. The Phillies beat the Houston Astros 3-0 in a game that ended several minutes after the Brewers completed their rally. Wisconsin native Daulton Varsho had an RBI single in the 10th for Arizona before the Milwaukee rally in the bottom of the inning.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

10/3/2022 10:19:36 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

The suspect that triggered the Amber Alert, 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn, is in custody
Amber Alert cancelled; missing Holcombe teen found safe
A sign on the door of the AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Theatre stating that Oct. 2, 2022 would be its...
AMC Theatre at Oakwood Mall permanently closing
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst watches during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Wisconsin fires football coach Paul Chryst
The 30-year-old man died Friday evening after the truck he was driving went into the water.
Man dies after driving truck into Red Cedar Lake
A 72-year-old man died after hitting a deer while driving a motorcycle on Friday afternoon east...
Man dies after crashing motorcycle into deer in Barron County

Latest News

Blugolds to Play Trine in NCAA Regional
SportScene 13 for Monday, October 3rd
SportScene 13 Monday
SportScene 13 Monday
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard watches...
Get to know the Badgers new interim head coach: Jim Leonhard
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talks to quarterback Jack Coan during the first half of an...
SOURCE: Chryst will receive $11 million buyout