‘Decon’ buckets prevent cancer in firefighters

By WEAU Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Eau Claire, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa Valley Technical College presented the Chippewa Falls Fire Station with a decontamination bucket to help prevent cancer in their first responders.

Firefighters have an increased risk of cancer because of the various carcinogens they are exposed to on the job. Money was raised by CVTC to provide these buckets to local fire departments. The decontamination buckets contain items such as a fire hose adapter, soap, and a scrub brush so firefighters can start to decontaminate their gear on scene.

CVTC Fire Training Manager, Mark Schwartz, says when he heard every fire station in Florida was provided with similar “decon” buckets he wanted to contribute in the same way locally.

“The biggest thing fire departments can do for the health and safety of their firefighters right now currently is some type of cancer prevention effort. Because that stuff is not just going to help them today, but it’s going to help them fifteen, twenty years into the future so they can still be on the job doing what they all enjoy doing,” Schwartz said.

Fire Chief, Lee Douglas, believes these “decon” buckets will become a standard in many fire departments.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Trevor Blackburn is expected to be charged Thursday.
Chippewa County kidnapping suspect held on $1 million cash bond
A sign on the door of the AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Theatre stating that Oct. 2, 2022 would be its...
AMC Theatre at Oakwood Mall permanently closing
The suspect that triggered the Amber Alert, 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn, is in custody
Amber Alert cancelled; missing Holcombe teen found safe
The 30-year-old man died Friday evening after the truck he was driving went into the water.
Man dies after driving truck into Red Cedar Lake
A 72-year-old man died after hitting a deer while driving a motorcycle on Friday afternoon east...
Man dies after crashing motorcycle into deer in Barron County

Latest News

"Decon" Buckets Prevent Cancer in Firefighters
"Decon" Buckets Prevent Cancer in Firefighters
Schlegelmilch Basement Escape Room
Schlegelmilch Basement Escape Room
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (10/4/22)
Court records show 52-year-old Teresa Fennigkoh of West Salem is facing charges of 2nd degree...
Jail nurse accused of having sexual relationship with inmate, providing medication