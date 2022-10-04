‘Decon’ buckets prevent cancer in firefighters

Eau Claire, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa Valley Technical College presented the Chippewa Falls Fire Station with a decontamination bucket to help prevent cancer in their first responders.

Firefighters have an increased risk of cancer because of the various carcinogens they are exposed to on the job. Money was raised by CVTC to provide these buckets to local fire departments. The decontamination buckets contain items such as a fire hose adapter, soap, and a scrub brush so firefighters can start to decontaminate their gear on scene.

CVTC Fire Training Manager, Mark Schwartz, says when he heard every fire station in Florida was provided with similar “decon” buckets he wanted to contribute in the same way locally.

“The biggest thing fire departments can do for the health and safety of their firefighters right now currently is some type of cancer prevention effort. Because that stuff is not just going to help them today, but it’s going to help them fifteen, twenty years into the future so they can still be on the job doing what they all enjoy doing,” Schwartz said.

Fire Chief, Lee Douglas, believes these “decon” buckets will become a standard in many fire departments.

